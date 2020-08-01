Music For Good: Of Good Nature Performs “Lovely Day”

Of Good Nature performs “Lovely Day” for WCCB Charlotte’s Music For Good benefit concert. Music For Good is a virtual at-home concert that benefits Classroom Central.

Classroom Central equips students in need to effectively learn by collecting and distributing free school supplies to their teachers. Classroom Central serves nearly 200 schools across six school districts in the Charlotte region.

Click HERE for more details about Music For Good.

Of Good Nature leads with a fusion-friendly approach to today’s music, uncovering a highly accessible sound that concentrates on lyrics, uplifting energy, and musicianship, packed into a potent blend of Alternative, Pop, Rock, Jazz, Reggae.. the list goes on. This group of prolific songwriters, fans know as OGN, are keeping dedicated and grabbing new listeners with their new album release ‘Everything Turns Gold’ May 2020.