Music For Good: SOLIS Performs “Glory Box”

SOLIS performs “Glory Box” for WCCB Charlotte’s Music For Good benefit concert. Music For Good is a virtual at-home concert that benefits Classroom Central.

Classroom Central equips students in need to effectively learn by collecting and distributing free school supplies to their teachers. Classroom Central serves nearly 200 schools across six school districts in the Charlotte region.

SOLIS makes beautifully experimental electronic pop music. Based out of Charlotte, N.C., the wife and husband duo pushes sonic boundaries that blend the electric vocal performance of songwriter Kellie Solis with Leonardo Solis’ intelligently lush production.