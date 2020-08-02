Troopers Investigate A Fatal Collision On South Carolina Highway 86

PIEDMONT, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Troopers say a motorcyclist died when the rider was struck turning onto the I-85 North ramp shortly after 11 p.m on August 1st.

The owner of the 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle heading east on South Carolina Highway 86 did not yield, when turning, to a 2001 GMC Sierra heading west, according to a news release.

Troopers say the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet when the collision occurred, and that the two occupants of the truck were not injured.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital where they were later pronounced dead, according to the news release.

South Carolina Highway Troopers say they have not released details on the identity of the victim, and the investigation is active and ongoing.