Troopers Say A Driver Of Honda Civic Died After A Wreck In South Carolina

WATERLOO, S.C. — A driver of a 1993 Honda Civic, 29-year-old Jeffery Oliver, hit a 2009 Mitsubishi Outlander and died at the scene, according to a news release.

Master Trooper Brandon Bolt says the Honda driver was heading north on Riverfork Road, near Old Oak Tree Road, when he struck the Mitsubishi head on, and swerved left hitting multiple objects on the side of the road around 12 a.m. on August 2nd.

Only the passenger side rider of the four Mitsubishi occupants, including a 9-year-old, was injured in the collision, and they are being treated for their injuries at a local hospital, according to the news release.

Troopers say the Honda driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.

Jeffery Oliver was identified by the Laurens County Coroner’s Office later that day.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says they are still investigating the fatal collision.