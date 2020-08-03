Bracing for Isaias

We’re about 12 hours from Tropical Storm Isaías making landfall somewhere along the Carolina coast, and we’re already feeling the effects hundreds of miles away here in the western Carolinas. Hurricane warnings have been posted along a stretch of coast from Myrtle Beach, SC to just north of Wilmington, NC. Expect the outer bands of this storm to continue to lash out into the WCCB Charlotte viewing area through the evening hours into the overnight, bringing occasional heavy rain and gusty winds. While the High Country and Foothills will largely be spared of any direct impacts from Isaías, a separate rainmaking system will continue to dump rain over the region through early Tuesday morning. The eastern portions of the viewing area, namely Richmond, Anson, and Chesterfield counties, could see some of the outer circulation of Isaías as the storm makes landfall. Rain totalling upwards of 1-2″ can be found here, along with near-tropical-storm-force wind gusts. An isolated spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out here, either.

Beyond the storm, the next few days return us to a more typical summertime pattern, with highs around 90º and isolated pop-up storms. A steady warm-up should lead us into the weekend, where highs should top out in the mid-90s. Storm chances remain isolated at-best during the evenings and lows remain mild in muggy in the mid-to-lower 70s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms early. Low: 70°. Wind: NE 5-15.

Tuesday: Shower chance early, then mostly sunny. High: 90°. Wind: SW 5-10.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Stray storm chance. Low: 73°. Wind: Light.

Wednesday: Mainly sunny with pop-up storms. High: 92°. Wind: Light.