Grand Opening Of Animal Care & Control Adoption Center In Petco-Huntersville Store

CHARLOTTE, N.C (News Release) — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control Division (AC&C) is partnering with Petco Foundation to celebrate the grand opening of a new AC&C Adoption Center in the Petco store located in Huntersville, NC at 10017 Biddick Lane.

The grand opening/ribbon cutting, unfortunately, had to be delayed due to COVID-19 related restrictions, however, the adoption center opened back on June 1, 2020, and has experienced great success. Since opening, the center has placed over 130 pets into new homes.

By working together, the Petco Foundation and Animal Care & Control can achieve a mutual goal of increasing pet adoptions and saving animal lives.

The adoption center is fully staffed by AC&C employees and is open 7 days a week:

Monday – Saturday 9 AM to 7 PM and on Sunday 10 AM to 7 PM.

You can watch the ribbon cutting live on Tuesday, August 4th at 11:00 AM on The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control Facebook Page.