Group Gives $5K For Information On Trump Sticker On Bear

1/4 Courtesy of the Help Asheville Bears-HAB Facebook page.

2/4 Courtesy of the Help Asheville Bears-HAB Facebook page.

3/4 Courtesy of the Help Asheville Bears-HAB Facebook page.

4/4 Courtesy of the Help Asheville Bears-HAB Facebook page.







ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A wildlife group in North Carolina is offering a $5,000 reward to identify a person they say is responsible for putting a “Trump 2020” sticker on the collar of a bear.

“Bears are NOT Billboards!” Help Asheville Bears said on a Facebook post Friday while announcing the reward.

Bears are NOT Billboards! Second black bear in Asheville,NC confirmed with political sticker on tracking collar…. Posted by Help Asheville Bears-HAB on Friday, July 31, 2020

The group said they received pictures that showed the sticker on the animal in Asheville, a city about 274 miles (441 kilometers) west of Raleigh. The bear had been “trapped, tranquilized and collared unnecessarily,” the post said.

The Asheville Citizen-Times previously reported a bear was found in the city last year with a similar sticker.