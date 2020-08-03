Lancaster Police Investigating Second Fatal Weekend Shooting, Victim Identified As 18-Year-Old

LANCASTER, S.C. — Lancaster Police are investigating a second homicide that happened over the weekend at an apartment complex Sunday evening.

Officers responded to the area of Miller and Gooch streets around 9 p.m. after reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, a victim who had been fatally shot, multiple times, was found lying in the parking lot of the Sycamore Run Apartments.

According to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, the victim has been identified as 18-year-old Tyreak Stevens.

Lancaster Police Department Chief Scott Grant made the following statement about the two fatal weekend shootings:

It is no secret that the City of Lancaster has experienced a sudden increase in shootings over the past few weeks. This weekend was especially deadly, with two persons losing their lives to needless violence. While there is nothing that indicates these two latest incidents are related, we will continue to investigate all possible leads and do everything within our power to bring those responsible to justice. However, we are only one part of this equation. Our department partners with the public to solve cases. Our success is always greatly enhanced when the public arms us with the knowledge necessary to effectively investigate matters such as these. As a city, we are all in this together. It is my most sincere hope that anyone with any knowledge or insight into either of these incidents will come forward. You can always remain anonymous if you choose, but your input might make all the difference for one of these victims and their families.

This incident is under investigation by Lancaster Police Department. There is no further information available at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident or any other investigation should contact the Lancaster Police Department at (803) 283-1171.