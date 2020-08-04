Mecklenburg County Man Scores $200,000 Carolina Panthers Top Prize

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bobby Howie of Charlotte found himself the lucky winner of a $200,000 Carolina Panthers top prize.

Howie, a self-proclaimed Panthers fan, purchased his $5 ticket from the Express Mart on Beatties Ford Road in Charlotte.

He claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $141,501.

The Carolina Panthers game launched in July with four top prizes of $200,000. One top prize remains to be won.

Carolina Panthers fans can also enter into two more second-chance drawings designed for the biggest fans. The next second-chance drawing, scheduled for Sept. 9, will award one grand prize that includes season tickets for home games in the 2021 season and a membership in the Panthers’ Fifty 3 Club. The draw deadline for the second of three drawings is Aug. 31.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $725 million a year for education. For details on how $59.5 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Mecklenburg County in 2019, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.