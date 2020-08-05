Boys & Girls Club Of Cabarrus County Completes Expansion

CONCORD, N.C. — The new addition to the Boys & Girls Club of Cabarrus County increases the square footage by 60 percent, and allows the Club to serve over 300 children, according to a news release.

Valerie Melton, Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Club of Cabarrus County said “If we had not completed this Capital Campaign when we did, we would be serving significantly fewer kids this fall than we have in the past. The expansion of our footprint allows us to safely offer children a place to learn and grow as our community continues to feel the impact of the global pandemic.”

The Club will open its doors August 17th, and will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to a news release.

Officials say the Boys & Girls Club will reopen with new safety precautions amidst COVID-19 including checking children’s temperature before drop-off, sending kids home who show symptoms, dividing them into smaller groups, setting up hand sanitizer stations, and social distancing.

