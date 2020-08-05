CMPD: Detectives Charge Two Men For A Shooting In North Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives say two men have been charged for the shooting of a 22-year-old woman in the presence of her one-week-old infant.

Police charged 22-year-olds Daquan and Daluan Code with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, resisting arrest, and various additional charges after responding to the shooting around 1 a.m. August 5th, according to a news release.

Officers found the gunshot victim fleeing in her car with her baby near the intersection of Statesville Avenue and Jeff Adams Drive with non-life threatening injuries, close to where the shooting had occurred at the 800 block of Justice Avenue, according to a news release.

Police say when they arrived at the home where the shooting had occurred, they were met with resistance from Daquan and Daluan Code, but shortly took them into custody.

Detectives found more than 130 ecstasy pills, 300 grams of marijuana, two pistols, money, and other drug paraphernalia when they searched the home, according to a news release.

Police say they additionally charged Daluan Code with trafficking of MDMA, possession with the intent to sell/deliver marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers say the investigation into this case is ongoing, and anyone with more information should contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.