Higher Purpose Church Will Host A Drive-Through Food Pantry

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Higher Purpose Church says they are holding a Drive-Through Food Pantry Event on Saturday, August 29th to assist the community during the pandemic.

The food drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 407 West Wilson Avenue, where volunteers will place boxes of food based on household size into patrons’ trunks, according to a news release.

Humanitarian Aid Organization Convoy of Hope, with whom the church is affiliated, will donate around 5,000 meals including fresh fruits and vegetables, according to a news release.

“We were inspired to do this event because we are in one of the worst economic crises in our country’s history with the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning that many people are out of work and in need,” said Associate Pastor Jared Stewart. “We wanted to be able to support our community in a practical way at this challenging time by providing food to those who would benefit from it.”

Leaders with the church say participants will also have the opportunity to drive close to a prayer tent, and talk to a volunteer, if they want to pray before leaving.

“We hope that those in need in the Mooresville and Iredell County communities, and beyond, come out to our church on August 29 because this event will be a great opportunity to obtain a large portion of fresh, nutritious produce,” said Stewart. “Also, for those who desire it, they can receive prayer and a listening ear as well. We have been blessed so that we can be a blessing to our community.”

The food drive with adhere to all COVID-19 precautions, with masks being worn by all volunteers and social distancing requested of anyone interested in participating, according to a news release.

Higher Purpose Church asks anyone interested in the event to text “food,” to 704-727-4454, and to provide their name and phone number to receive reminders and updates.