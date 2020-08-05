Typical Summertime Pattern Settles In

Yesterday was beautiful with dry and sunny conditions for the day, but the drier weather will be short-lived. Scattered storms will return to the region later this afternoon and evening. Highs will top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s as that typical summertime pattern settles back into place. The rest of the week will be seasonable with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s with a chance for a few afternoon storms. Severe threat is low, but an isolated damaging wind gust can’t be ruled out with these storms. Slightly drier and warmer for the weekend with highs reaching the low 90s on Saturday. Afternoon storms return Sunday.

Today: PM Sct. Storms. High: 90 Wind: S 5 mph

Tonight: More Clouds. Low: 71 Wind: SE 5 mph

Thu: Showers/Storms. High: 88 Wind: SE 5 mph

Thu PM: Chance Storms. Low: 71 Wind: Calm