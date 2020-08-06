Carolina Panthers Launch Voter Engagement Initiative As Bank Of America Stadium Serves As Early Voting Site

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) — The Carolina Panthers and the Carolina Panthers Player Impact Committee are launching “Your Vote Counts,” a nonpartisan initiative that aims to educate, register and mobilize voters in the Carolinas. The initiative will work alongside local, state and national nonpartisan voter engagement organizations and utilize the Panthers’ reach to encourage voters and help make the voting process safer and easier.

This initiative comes on the heels of the news that Bank of America Stadium has been approved by the North Carolina State Board of Elections to serve as an early voting precinct this election cycle. From Oct. 15-31, registered voters in Mecklenburg County can come to the stadium, regardless of their designated polling place, and cast their ballot early. Voting will be held in the Luxe lobby and an adjacent area on the north side of the stadium.

In the effort to provide resources for the various communities of North and South Carolina, the Panthers have created a web hub with important information including important election-related dates, direct links to online registration portals, and eligibility requirements.

The Panthers will offer team employees the opportunity to train as poll workers and become a part of the democratic process.

For more information visit panthers.com/yourvotecounts.