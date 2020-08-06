Cleveland County Rescue Mission Will Hold A Drive-Through School Supply Drive

SHELBY, N.C. — Cleveland County Rescue Mission (CCRM) will hold it’s first-annual “Back to School Bash,” on August 14th where they will give school supplies to children in need, according to a news release.

Mission leaders say the drive-through event is first come, first serve, and will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 1100 Buffalo Street.

CCRM has partnered with Elevation Church to provide kids with new backpacks, binders, paper, pencils, colored pencils, crayons, pencil pouches, erasers, and a snack bag.

CCRM will also provide families with hot meals, boxes of fresh produce, hygiene kits, food bags, masks, and hand sanitizer, according to a news release.

The event will be held in the parking lot of CCRM in order to follow CDC guidelines.