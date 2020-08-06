Coaches, Parents Concerned After High School Sports Delayed Again

CHARLOTTE, NC — Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools will reportedly not be allowing students to participate in sports during remote learning. This comes as the NC High school Athletic Association announces fall sports will be delayed again.

Parents and coaches are devastated and worried about the kids. Many don’t agree with the decision, and want the district to be transparent.

Friday night football at Myers Park High School might not be happening this year. A huge blow, says head football coach Scott Chadwick.

“I’m really starting to worry about the mental health of our kids at this point,” says Chadwick. “I think they need to be back in workouts and back in some sense of normalcy. Because right now, to be honest with you, some are not in a good place mentally.”

According to the Charlotte Observer, Superintendent Earnest Winston returned a questionnaire to the state High School Athletic Association Thursday. It includes a section under remote learning saying that CMS would not allow students to participate in games and competitions involving other schools.

“That came out of nowhere,” says Chadwick. “To be honest with you, that hadn’t been communicated to any coaches at all. For that matter I don’t think the athletic directors knew that.”

Chadwick disagrees with the decision, saying it would have been safe.

At practice, they would have temperature checks, health screenings and small group workouts to allow for physical distancing. The coach also says this could impact sports scholarship opportunities.

“So they’ve already missed the spring recruiting. That comes in the spring of your junior year, and now to miss out on what’s going on in the fall of their senior year, it can definitely be an impact,” says Chadwick.

The state High School Athletic Association had already delayed fall sports until September 1st. Governor Roy Cooper’s announcement that the state will stay in modified phase two until at least September 11 changed things.

NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker says, “We want to play sports during the upcoming school year and are making plans to do so; however, the health and safety of all participants, including coaches and other essential staff, will be a priority as decisions and plans are made.”

Both of Bryan Crutcher’s sons play offensive line for Myers Park. He says their family is devastated.

“Where is the structure going to be for them? Already, it sounds like we’re going to be remote learning from home, we at least, we’re hoping that we have practice in the afternoon for football to allow structure,” says Crutcher.

Myers Park had to cancel its September 5th game against Rock Hill’s South Pointe. It would have been the first high school game ever played at Bank of America stadium. The commissioner of the High School Athletic Association hopes to make a calendar announcement by August 17th.