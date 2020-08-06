New Dental Office Coming Soon To Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) — Christopher McCain, DMD will soon be offering dental services to the community of Charlotte at his brand-new office, Dental Care at Berewick. The new full-service, state-of-the-art family dental practice is set to open on Thursday, August 20th.

Dental Care at Berewick will be fully equipped with the latest products and equipment available in the dental industry, offering Dr. McCain and his dental team the opportunity to provide the most up-to-date procedures and services to their patients. From routine cleanings and simple fillings to more in-depth restorative and cosmetic services, patients can expect individualized care to help them keep their teeth for a lifetime.

“We are excited to be joining the Charlotte community to offer high-quality dental services to families and individuals of all ages,” said Dr. McCain. “Our mission is to provide exceptional experiences to each patient who walks through our doors.”

Dr. McCain earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington, Wilmington, NC, and his Doctorate of Dental Medicine from the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine, Philadelphia, PA.

“Dental health is vital to overall health, so we want to help our patients make the best decisions for their care,” said Dr. McCain. “We plan to educate patients on the importance of dental care and encourage them to adopt an ongoing preventative care routine.”

Dental Care at Berewick is located at 8680 Rachel Freeman Way Ste A in Charlotte. The office is now accepting new patients. Appointments can be made by calling 704-885-1492 or online.

About Dental Care at Berewick

Christopher McCain, DMD and team are proud to serve the Charlotte community, providing first-class general, cosmetic and restorative dentistry and outstanding patient service. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call 704-885-1492 or visit http://DentalCareAtBerewick.com