Storms Close Out Workweek, Fizzle By Weekend

The stationary front that is draped over the Carolinas is going to keep on doing what it does best – sit still. Expect rain chances to continue through the end of the workweek, with the biggest threat moving in Thursday evening. While the majority of these storms will be general, non-severe storms, some cells could be packing gusty winds, small hail, and locally torrential rainfall. Due to the nature of these slow-moving heavy storms, localized flooding could be a problem for those of us near creeks, streams, and riverbanks. Instead of moving through the Southeast, this system will largely fall apart by Saturday, which should set up for a mainly dry and sunny first half of the weekend. Expect highs to remain near 90º for the next several days.

Tonight: Scattered storms becoming more isolated overnight. Low: 73°. Wind: Light.

Friday: Variable clouds. PM scattered storms. High: 90°. Wind: SW 5-10.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Isolated storms early. Low: 73°. Wind: Light.

Saturday: Mainly sunny. Stray storm chance. High: 90°. Wind: Light.