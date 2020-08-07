Atrium Health Helps Protect Students and Teachers For Back To School

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) – As the new school year rapidly approaches, educators and parents are continuing to look for the best ways to help make sure students remain healthy amid the coronavirus pandemic. Building upon Atrium

Health’s trusted resources, products, and services for employers, Charlotte Country Day School has formed a partnership with the system to help students, teachers, and staff safely return to school. This partnership will allow Atrium Health to assess and share a joint focus on the development and enhancement of products and services to support the unique needs of K-12 schools throughout the region, and beyond, as they return to campuses.

“We are fortunate to be able to partner with one of the nation’s most trusted healthcare providers to assess and mitigate risk as we start school at Charlotte Country Day,” said Mark Reed, head of school for Charlotte Country Day. “The health and safety of our students, faculty and staff are paramount and our ability to serve our community while making a broad impact for K-12 schools across the region is inspiring.”

Through the partnership, Atrium Health will offer a number of services to help ensure a safe environment where students can learn and thrive, such as managing COVID-19 school-based exposures and providing COVID-19 testing for students

and staff following an exposure. In this reciprocal relationship, Charlotte Country Day will also serve as Atrium Health’s pioneer education-development partner, helping build solutions that will benefit schools across the region.

“Charlotte Country Day’s long history of progressive thinking and distinctive culture and service make for an exciting and impactful partnership with Atrium Health,” said Ruth Krystopolski, senior vice president of population health for Atrium Health. “We are pleased and excited to be able to help provide a pathway for these students to return to school, applying our medical expertise to bring COVID-Safe standards and practices to their doorstep.”

Founded in 1941, Charlotte Country Day School is an independent school spread over two campuses in the city. It has a student population of roughly 1,700 attendees in junior kindergarten through 12th grade.