Senator Thom Tillis Announces $19 Million To NCDOT For Hurricane Florence Recovery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Senator Thom Tillis says the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is giving the NCDOT more than $19 million to help North Carolina recover from Hurricane Florence.
Hurricane Florence caused devastating winds, flooding, and severe rain, leaving debris within right of ways throughout the North Carolina Department of Transportation maintained areas, according to a news release.
Senator Tillis says he spoke with FEMA Administrator Peter Gaynor, and he advocated on behalf of NCDOT at the beginning of the hurricane season to get reimbursed.
“Following Hurricane Florence, the North Carolina Department of Transportation incurred large costs to quickly clean up debris so North Carolinians could travel the state safely,” said Senator Tillis. “I am proud to advocate on their behalf and I want to thank FEMA for helping North Carolina with the costs associated with recovering from these storms.”