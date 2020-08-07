Senator Thom Tillis Announces $19 Million To NCDOT For Hurricane Florence Recovery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Senator Thom Tillis says the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is giving the NCDOT more than $19 million to help North Carolina recover from Hurricane Florence.

Hurricane Florence caused devastating winds, flooding, and severe rain, leaving debris within right of ways throughout the North Carolina Department of Transportation maintained areas, according to a news release.

Senator Tillis says he spoke with FEMA Administrator Peter Gaynor, and he advocated on behalf of NCDOT at the beginning of the hurricane season to get reimbursed.