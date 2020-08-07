Sold Out Avett Brothers Show At Charlotte Motor Speedway To Be Streamed Live On Pay Per View

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) – Three-time Grammy Award nominees and North Carolina Music Hall of Fame inductees, The Avett Brothers, have partnered with nugs.net, the leading music platform for live concert streams and recordings, to livestream their sold-out, once-in-a-lifetime performance from the legendary Charlotte Motor Speedway. Fans can tune in on Saturday, Aug. 29 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

● HD Pay-Per-View: $24.99

● 4K Pay-Per-View: $34.99

● *Avett Guild members receive a $5 discount code

The band will perform live on the backstretch of the speedway to a sold-out number of socially distanced cars and to all those who tune in to the Pay-Per-View (PPV) event. The performance will celebrate the release of their eagerly awaited new album, The Third Gleam, out Aug. 28 via Loma Vista Recordings through American Recordings.