Storms Come & Go, Heat Remains

The rainmaking system that has been sitting over us for the better part of the past week is finally loosening its grip on the Carolinas. Expect scattered storms, strong at times, to sweep through the WCCB Charlotte viewing area Friday evening and overnight before clearing out by early Saturday morning. Rain chances return to the “isolated” range for the first half of the weekend, as highs top out near 90º yet again. Despite the passage of the front on Sunday, the heat and humidity stick around to start out the new week. Expect highs to continue to ping in the upper 80s and lower 90s during the afternoon, with lows in the lower 70s overnight over the next few days.

Tonight: Scattered storms early before some clearing overnight. Low: 72°. Wind: Light.

Saturday: Variable clouds. PM isolated storms. High: 90°. Wind: Light.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Isolated storms early. Low: 72°. Wind: Light.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Stray storms possible. High: 92°. Wind: Light.