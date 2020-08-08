Catawba County Sheriff Commends Deputy For Actions In Rescuing A Boater On Lake Norman

1/2

2/2



CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sheriff Don Brown commended Deputy Scott Sawyer for the rescue of a distressed boater on Lake Norman on July 30th, according to a news release.

Lake Patrol Deputies with Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office say they found a man adrift on Lake Norman who was struggling to stay afloat after falling off a jet ski.

Deputy Sawyer assisted LSCO deputies in rescuing the man by loading him on his patrol boat, and bringing the man to shore, where EMS was waiting, according to a news release.

Catawba County Sheriff’s Office nominated Sawyer as Employee of the Month for July 2020, and gave him a plaque commemorating this achievement, as well as a challenge coin, which is awarded to deputies for exemplary service, according to a news release.