CMPD: Police Investigate A Fatal Crash In Southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officers say they found an employee working for a utility locating service who had been hit and killed by a car around 6 a.m. on August 8th.

The pedestrian, Thomas Porter, was marking underground utilities in the left lane, with his back facing traffic, when a 2007 Honda Civic hit him, according to a news release.

Police say the owner of the Honda, Neptali Zavala, was driving northeast on Granite Street in the left lane and called 9-1-1 after hitting Porter.

Porter was wearing a yellow reflective shirt, but the company vehicle, with flashing warning-lights, was parked in a nearby business driveway instead of in the travel lanes giving no warning to approaching vehicles, according to a news release.

Investigators say Zavala was not impaired, or speeding at the time of the crash.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and for anyone with more information to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600