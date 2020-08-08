Mike Pence Visits NC School To Tout Reopening Plan; Now Students Are In Quarantine

RALEIGH. N.C. — Students were quarantined after Mike Pence visited a sister campus of a fourth grade class at a North Carolina school who he said were “in the forefront” of opening, according to a news release.
“We’re here today because to open up America, we’ve got to open up America’s schools and Thales Academy is literally in the forefront,” Pence said while visiting the school.
A student tested positive for the coronavirus, and now the school children will be quarantined for the next 14 days, according to a news release.
Officials say Pence and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos visited Thals Academy campus last week as part of a push to reopen schools despite claims from health experts saying it was too soon.
NCDP Communications Director Austin Cook says, “This administration continues to show a jaw-dropping disregard for health guidelines aimed at stopping the spread of this virus. North Carolina’s COVID-19 death toll just surpassed 2,000, and instead of providing us with the supplies and equipment our health workers still need, Donald Trump and Mike Pence are trying to bully schools into fully reopening without safety precautions in place and in spite of surging case numbers across the country. What they’re advocating for is short-sighted, dangerous, and politically motivated.”