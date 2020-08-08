Mike Pence Visits NC School To Tout Reopening Plan; Now Students Are In Quarantine

RALEIGH. N.C. — Students were quarantined after Mike Pence visited a sister campus of a fourth grade class at a North Carolina school who he said were “in the forefront” of opening, according to a news release.

“We’re here today because to open up America, we’ve got to open up America’s schools and Thales Academy is literally in the forefront,” Pence said while visiting the school.

A student tested positive for the coronavirus, and now the school children will be quarantined for the next 14 days, according to a news release.

Officials say Pence and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos visited Thals Academy campus last week as part of a push to reopen schools despite claims from health experts saying it was too soon.