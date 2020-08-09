Sunshine Fades, Storms Return for Workweek

Well, that was unexpected! The strongest earthquake to hit the Carolinas in over 100 years struck near Sparta, NC this morning. Fortunately, it appears the damage was minimal and no lives have been lost. Other than the shaking, it’s been a beautiful weekend thus far, with plentiful sunshine and highs in the 80s and 90s. Things will start to change, though, as we head into the new workweek. A series of rainmaking systems will seep through the Carolinas, bumping up rain chances for the next several days. While Monday and Tuesday should only see scattered showers and storms, Wednesday onward could get downright messy. Many communities in the western Carolinas can expect anywhere between 1-2″ of rain between now and next weekend. While the storm chances ebb and flow, highs will remain relatively constant in the Piedmont around 90º.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated storm chance. Low: 72°. Wind: Light.

Monday: Mainly sunny with scattered storms. High: 90°. Wind: SW 5-10.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Isolated storms early. Low: 70°. Wind: Light.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Scattered storms continue. High: 90°. Wind: Light.