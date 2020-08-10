Another Union Co. School Board Member Posts Questionable Memes, Etc. On Facebook

UNION CO., N.C. – Another Union County school board member has been posting what critics call unprofessional, inappropriate memes and comments on his Facebook page. Gary Sides has shared posts like one about the “Mexican word of the day,” others, where he promotes the use of hydroxychloroquine for COVID and other junk science. Another, of older women flashing drivers and one where Sides shared a post equating calling a child a Democrat, to child abuse.

WCCB Charlotte asked Sides, and the board, if they think these messages are appropriate example of the conduct expected of an elected official. No one on the board has responded.

School board member Travis Kiker resigned in June after he shared racist memes on Facebook.