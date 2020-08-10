Atrium Health And Novant Health Team Up As Part Of The Republican National Convention Takes Place In Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) — Charlotte is proud to have a prominent role in our nation’s selection of its presidential candidates. Despite the inherent risk of having large gatherings during the pandemic, nominating conventions are an integral part of our democracy. As the leading health providers in the area, Atrium Health and Novant Health are dedicated to lending expertise to help minimize the risk of contracting or spreading COVID-19 for visitors and for the people who call Charlotte home.

Each of these Charlotte health systems will be testing and screening convention delegates, support staff, and essential workers who will be interacting with them, as well as providing onsite care during the event. Atrium Health and Novant Health will work to keep people safe while they are in Charlotte and ensure the community remains safe before, during, and after the event. This testing will also help protect the 50 states and six territories the delegates represent as they return home.

Good health practices are not political. They’re based on the science of medicine. The collective guidance provided to the event organizers and everyone coming is to wear a mask, always and properly; maintain appropriate social distancing at all times; and be diligent about washing your hands frequently. These are the simplest practices, yet the most effective ways known to make a difference in slowing or stopping the spread of COVID-19.