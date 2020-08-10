Scaled-Back Plans for RNC in Charlotte Becoming Clearer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We’re now less than two weeks away from the scaled-down Republican National Convention in Charlotte.

President Trump is not expected to attend, and COVID-19 testing and health protocols will take priority.

A little over 300 delegates, with another 75 to 100 support staff are expected.

Charlotte City Council learned other new details on health and security plans on Monday night.

“This is a high-risk event. Again, it doesn’t compare to the risk that would have taken place had we had 50,000 people, but it is still a high-risk event,” said Dr. Jeffrey Runge, an RNC advisor.

Even scaled-down, the convention will be the largest sanctioned event in Charlotte since the onset of the pandemic.

The RNC is now expected to run Friday, August 21st through Monday, the 24th.

Delegates will stay at the Westin, next to where events will be held at the Charlotte Convention Center.

“Our focus has been to make this reduced convention as safe as it possibly can be,” said Mecklenburg Co. Health Director Gibbie Harris.

Face coverings will be required indoors at all times and outdoors when physical distancing isn’t possible.

Attendees will be tested for COVID-19 before leaving home and after they arrive in Charlotte.

The other big issue is security.

“We can’t accurately predict the number of protesters that we’re going to see,” CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings told City Council.

There will not be a designated protest zone, and the city can request refunds on cost overruns from the Federal Government.

Secret Service is putting a drone restriction in place on the last day of the convention, which is expected to be done by Monday afternoon.

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 at the convention will be isolated in Charlotte for 14 days.

After the convention is over, the RNC will contact every attendee 5, 14, and 21 days later by email or text to check on their health.