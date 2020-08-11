Pennzoil AutoFair Fall Event Canceled

CONCORD, N.C. (News Release) – Charlotte Motor Speedway, in partnership with the Hornet’s Nest Region of the Antique Auto Club of America, has announced that the fall Pennzoil AutoFair, scheduled for Oct. 22-24, has been canceled amid the continued COVID-19 pandemic.

“While much of the show is focused outdoors, the nature of the Pennzoil AutoFair – with large groups moving around property, contact between vendors and guests, and high-traffic areas inside the garages – doesn’t lend itself to proper social distancing as recommended by health experts,” said Greg Walter, executive vice president and general manager at Charlotte Motor Speedway. “People come from across the country to take part in this event. We hope that giving them ample notice of our plans will help them adjust as best they can. As difficult as this decision was to make, we believe it is in the best interest of everyone to focus our attention on next spring’s Pennzoil AutoFair and making it the best show we can.”

The twice-annual Pennzoil AutoFair draws tens of thousands of car enthusiasts to America’s Home for Racing for a weekend dedicated to all things automotive. The event regularly features more than 10,000 vendor spaces offering a bevy of auto parts and memorabilia, and more than 50 car clubs showcasing a myriad of classics, customs, hot rods, muscle cars, and more throughout the three-day show.

FOLLOW CHARLOTTE MOTOR SPEEDWAY:

Keep track of all the news and happenings from America’s Home for Racing by following on Twitter and Instagram or become a Facebook fan. Keep up with all the latest news and information with the Charlotte Motor Speedway mobile app.