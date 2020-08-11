Trucker Injured, Fire Trucks Damaged In Rowan County Crash

SALISBURY, N.C. — A truck driver was injured and three fire trucks were damaged after a collision on Interstate 85 in Rowan County, the N.C. State Highway Patrol said Tuesday.

The patrol said three fire trucks were in the southbound lanes responding to a tractor-trailer fire around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday, news outlets report. A second tractor-trailer hit the three fire trucks from the Miller Ferry Fire Department, pushing them into one another, patrol First Sgt. G.A. Barger said. The second tractor-trailer stopped in the interstate before it caught fire, Barger said.

According to Barger, the driver suffered second- and third-degree burns and was taken to a Winston-Salem hospital.

No firefighters were injured, according to the trooper.

The firefighters from Millers Ferry and two Davidson County departments were stopped to help another truck hauling two trailers that caught on fire. The fire trucks were parked to shield the vehicle they were assisting as well as fire personnel, according to Barger.