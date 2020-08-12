Atrium Health Hosts Back-To-School Mental Health Discussion

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Atrium Health will have experts speak with parents and students facing mental health challenges returning to school amidst the pandemic on August 12th, according to a news release.

Atrium Health says experts Dr. Martha Edwards and Dr. Cheryl Dodds will speak on Zoom from 2:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Health experts say anyone interested in the event should RSVP to Ashley Wilson at ashley.wilson1@atriumhealth.org.

Dr. Martha Edwards is a pediatrician and will discuss general back-to-school advice for both in-person and remote learning, advice for maintaining good mental health, and how to keep kids motivated during this time, according to a news release.

Dr. Cheryl Dodds, a child psychiatrist and the medical director for Atrium Health Behavioral health, will discuss how to manage anxiety/fears, how to communicate with children who are struggling with back-to-school related fear, and will provide stress-relieving resources for parents and kids, according to a news release.