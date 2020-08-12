Mecklenburg County ABC Board Donates Hand Sanitizer To Community Partners

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After the Mecklenburg County ABC Board got a large donation of hand sanitizer, they reached out to share with community partners, according to a news release.

One recipient is Hope Haven Inc., a chemical dependance recovery center, whose President Kristin Blinson says, “Our first priority during this time is to keep our residents safe and healthy. This includes providing massive quantities of masks, hand sanitizer, and cleaning supplies. This donation comes at the perfect time as resources are stretched thin by COVID19.”

The ABC Board invests in local non-profits through their Health and Wellness Grant Program, and they have returned $93,607,760 to serve residents of Mecklenburg County, according to a news release.