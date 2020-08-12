NCHSAA Postpones Football Season To Spring 2021, Other Sports Delayed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association announced Wednesday a new sports calendar for the 2020-2021 school term which includes moving the high school football season to the spring.

The North Carolina high school football season will start with the first day of practice being on February 8, the first games being held on February 26 and final games expected to be on April 29. The season includes seven games.

On the new schedule the first sports to start practice are cross-county and volleyball on November 4 with their first tentative game days being November 16.

The NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker made the announcement virtually on Facebook during a press conference where the condensed schedule was presented.

Swimming & Diving along with basketball will begin practices before the end of the year with men’s soccer and lacrosse beginning following winter break.

Golf, women’s soccer, softball, baseball, women’s tennis, track and field and wrestling will all take place in the spring.