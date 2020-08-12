Sheriffs Charge 2 For The Theft Of A Utility Trailer And Other Stolen Merchandise

SALISBURY, N.C. — Officers charge two for stealing a utility trailer on Clyde Pool Road, as well as various retail products, according to a news release.

Detectives say Crystal Smith, 36, and Matthew Lee, 35, were charged for the incident.

Smith was charged with felony larceny, felony possession of stolen property, and possession of drug paraphernalia on a $25,000 bond, according to a news release.

Detectives charged Lee with two counts of felony larceny, two counts of misdemeanor larceny, and felony possession of stolen property on a $10,000 bond.

Officers found the $3,000 trailer on Courtney Lane, and returned it to the rightful owners, according to a news release.

Detectives say Smith was found in a suspicious vehicle near Sides Road and Upper Palmer, where officers found her to be in possession of methamphetamine and several stolen retail items valuing $3,257.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office says they anticipate more charges for both Smith and Lee.