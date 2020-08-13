Attorney General Josh Stein Reaches $100,000 Settlement In Hurricane Florence Price Gouging Investigation

RALEIGH, N.C. — Attorney General Josh Stein says he reached an agreement with Boise Disaster Services LLC/Servpro of Boise, an Idaho-based water damage restoration company, after Stein launched a price gouging investigation against the company in wake of Hurricane Florence.

Stein began receiving complaints about the company overcharging, for water damage cleanup work, from residents in a condo building in Pender County, after Servpro demanded residents pay $100,000 for services, according to a news release.

Investigators say the settlement cancels all of the condo resident’s outstanding balances, and prevents Boise Disaster Services from violating North Carolina’s Unfair and Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

“I’m pleased that my office was able to reach a settlement that prevents this company from imposing any further financial harm to hardworking North Carolinians who were trying to repair their homes after Hurricane Florence,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “My office will continue to aggressively enforce North Carolina’s price gouging statute and protect consumers.”

After Hurricanes Michael and Florence wrecked havoc on the state in 2018, Stein brought seven lawsuits against 22 defendants under North Carolina’s price gouging statue, according to a news release.

Stein says he got eight judgements against 17 defendants, including a $274,00o settlement that was the largest price gouging settlement in the department’s history.

The Attorney General’s Office says they have received $825,000 in these judgments, including the settlement announced August 13th;