Bags Of Hope Receives Grant From Bank Of America To Help Supply Lake Norman And North Charlotte School Children With Free Weekend Meals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bags of Hope has received a grant from Bank of America that will allow the organization to provide weekend meals for Lake Norman and North Charlotte students who lack reliable access to food, which is important especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

Bags of Hope, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to providing school children who experience food insecurity with free weekend food provisions, began serving Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ students in 2013 with the goal to reduce the number of students who may otherwise experience hunger over the weekend when free or reduced-price meals cannot be provided for them by their school.

In coordination with volunteers, Bags of Hope’s leaders purchase, assemble, and deliver provisions to schools that will be sent home with students most at risk for food insecurity. Presently, for schools remaining open, Bags of Hope’s delivery method to the sites remains the same. In other cases, they partner with local organizations that have delivery infrastructure in place to serve the low-income neighborhoods where many of the students live.

“Bank of America’s grant has allowed us to significantly increase the number of students and schools we serve during the coronavirus pandemic,” said Ashley Nydish, Board of Directors President. “We appreciate Bank of America’s generous award and continued support of the community.”

The $50,000 grant is part of Bank of America’s philanthropic giving efforts in local communities. Awardees were selected based on their commitment to addressing basic needs such as food insecurity as well as workforce development for individuals and families, in particular during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our local food pantries and providers are seeing an unprecedented demand for their services,” said Bank of America Charlotte Market President Charles Bowman. “Bags of Hope is an important partner in meeting the needs of our school-aged children in the north Charlotte area.”

