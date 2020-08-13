Governor Roy Cooper Announces A New Grant Program To Help Businesses And Nonprofits Hurt By COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. — The new Job Retention Grant Program (JRG) is now accepting applications from businesses and nonprofits struggling due to COVID-19, according to a news release.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper says that organizations who have experienced interruption in their business due to the global pandemic, can qualify for up to $250,000 from this new state grant program.

“The Job Retention Grant Program offers another way for employers hit hard by COVID-19 to gain some relief,” said Governor Cooper. “This program aims to help employers keep employees on the payroll.”

The JRG program is funded by $15 million in federal COVID-19 funds, which the General Assembly appropriates for this use, according to a news release.

Governor Cooper says the Department of Commerce is accepting applications through the agency’s website with a strict deadline of September 1st.