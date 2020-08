GREENSBORO, N.C. — Only a few hours away from home Harold Varner III played some of his best golf on Thursday during the first round of the Wyndham Championship. Varner shot an 8-under 62 to earn a share of the first round lead with two others. Varner had 8 birdies after 15. This is the PGA Tour’s final regular-season event before the FedEx Cup playoffs.