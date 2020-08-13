Healthy Headlines: Novant Health Opens Wallace Cancer Institute

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Wednesday, Novant Health opened the Wallace Cancer Institute, which is adjacent to the Novant Health Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury. The 32,000-square-foot building combines Novant Health’s radiation oncology and medical oncology departments and will provide additional support services that make it a single destination for cancer patients and their caregivers. The state-of-the-art building will house 36 doctors and staff.

