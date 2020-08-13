Heavy Rain to End the Week

Slight change up to the pattern we’ve been under the past few days. Clouds will keep temps in the 80s this afternoon with more coverage of afternoon showers and storms. A flash flood watch has been issued for Ashe and Watauga Counties until 12 am Fri. Some storms will produce very heavy downpours and without much of a push, the movement will be slow, meaning? These storms will likely park themselves over an area until they rain themselves out. 1-2″ of rain will be likely, but isolated areas could receive 3″+ of rainfall through the end of the week. Saturday will bring one more day of heavy rain and storms with highs reaching the mid-80s. We’ll begin to see more scattered shower and storm chances with slightly warmer temps for Sunday.

Today: PM Storms. High: 87 Wind: Light

Tonight: Showers/Storms Likely. Low: 73 Wind: Light

Fri: Showers/Storms. High: 85 Wind: Calm

Fri PM: Showers/Storms Likely. Low: 72 Wind: SE 3-5 mph