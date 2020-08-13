Trump Administration Approves $1.2 Million National Tribal Broadband Grant

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Trump Administration says the U.S. Department of Interior’s Indian Affairs of Indian Energy and Economic Development (IEED) has approved the National Tribal Broadband Grant program (NTBG) that gives American Indians the ability to extend broadband services in their areas.

The NTBG program will fund 23 federally recognized American Indian and Alaska Native tribes, plus two Navajo Nation communities, to study the option of developing their broadband services, according to a news release.

“Broadband can dramatically improve the quality of life in American Indian and Alaska Native communities,” said Assistant Secretary – Indian Affairs Tara Katuk Sweeney. “Quick, convenient and reliable access to the internet is a modern necessity. Yet, tribes frequently find themselves on the wrong side of the digital divide. These grants are an important first step in bringing broadband to communities that sorely need them.”

The NTBG grants will allow those communities to hire qualified consultants to research the potential expansion of high-speed internet through digital subscriber lines, cable modems, satellite, and broadband-over-power lines, according to a news release.

The purpose of the NTBG program is to help economic development and create commercial activity, create opportunities for self-employment, enhance educational resources and remote learning opportunities to Native American communities in need, according to a news release.

The Trump Administration says fifty-five proposals were submitted by tribal applicants ending June 15th, and grants were decided based on how positive an impact broadband could bring to the applicant’s community.

All 23 of the NTGB grants were given to communities in Opportunity Zones, economically distressed communities where new investments may be eligible for better tax treatment, according to a news release.

The Fiscal Year 2020 grantees and funding amounts are:

Blackfeet Tribe, Montana — $46,000

Central Council of the Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes, Alaska — $50,000

Cherokee Nation, Oklahoma — $50,000

Circle Native Community, Alaska — $40,000

Dilkon Chapter, Navajo Nation, Arizona — $50,000

Fort Belknap Indian Community, Montana — $49,546

Hoopa Valley Tribe, California — $49,500

Hualapai Indian Tribe, Arizona — $50,000

Kayenta Township, Navajo Nation, Arizona – $48,778

Three Affiliated Tribes of the Fort Berthold Reservation, Montana — $50,000

Metlakatla Indian Community of the Annette Island Reserve, Alaska — $50,000

Native Village of Barrow Iñupiat Traditional Government, Alaska– $49,606

Native Village of Unalakleet, Alaska — $49,504

Noorvik Native Community, Alaska — $50,000

Oglala Sioux Tribe, South Dakota — $50,000

Pueblo of Laguna, New Mexico — $50,000

Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians, Wisconsin — $33,500

Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Mission Indians, California — $48,500

Seneca Nation of Indians, New York — $50,000

Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate of the Lake Traverse Reservation, South Dakota — $39,360

Spirit Lake Tribe, North Dakota — $50,000

Susanville Indian Rancheria, California — $47,016

Ute Mountain Ute Tribe, Colorado — $49,840

Wichita and Affiliated Tribes, Oklahoma — $50,000

Yurok Tribe, California — $48,850

