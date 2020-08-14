Charlotte’s Southern Christmas Show Canceled Due To COVID-19 Concerns

1/10

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Southern Christmas Show, a well-known Charlotte holiday staple, announced Friday the cancellation of their 53rd annual event due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The show, which was originally scheduled for November 12-22 at The Park Expo and Conference Center, is one of the largest holiday shows in the southeast.

The announcement was posted on the show’s Facebook page.

The Southern Christmas Show, scheduled for November 12-22, 2020 with Preview Night on November 11th at The Park Expo and… Posted by Southern Christmas Show on Friday, August 14, 2020

The show’s organizers followed up the original social media post about the cancellation with an announcement that they are planning an online event for this fall where all who are interested can “snag some great holiday gifts for special prices.”

We hear you! Thank you so much for your passion about the show. We are planning on an online event that will come your… Posted by Southern Christmas Show on Friday, August 14, 2020

Click here for more information about the Southern Christmas Show.