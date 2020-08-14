Church Uses Plexiglass To Divide Pews In Order For Members To Return
Tonight a church is going the extra mile to make sure people who want to worship inside the church building stay safe. The pastor of the Progressive Church of God in Christ in Illinois says they are holding in-person services and have installed plexiglass barriers in between its pews to lessen the risk of spreading the coronavirus. The pastor says that not everyone has access to the internet but believes everyone should have access to a church and plans to add more in the near future.