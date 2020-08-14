CMPD: Detectives Arrest A Man For Two Violent Deadly Attacks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives with CMPD say they charged a man for a physical altercation in which he shot another man, and for another assault where he stabbed a man.

Officers arrested 36-year-old felon Ronnie Morrow for the two separate, violent attacks on Friday, August 14th, and charged Morrow with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, according to a news release.

Officers say they responded to the first attack on August 11th around 10:15 p.m., where 33-year-old Josaphat Kasongo was found shot in the head after an altercation with suspect Morrow on North College Street, and later taken to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries.

The second attack occurred on August 13th around 12:20 p.m. when officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon on Orr Road, and they found 48-year-old James Burke suffering from a knife wound to the neck, according to a news release.

Police say Burke was also take to a local hospital for serious injuries.

Detectives say these incidents are unrelated and they are actively reviewing any additional cases Morrow may be involved with.

CMPD says anyone with more information should contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.