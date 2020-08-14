CMPD Investigates A Drowning Death In McDowell Park

STEELE CREEK, N.C. — Investigators say a swimmer in Lake Wylie was struggling and found dead underwater by the Charlotte Fire Department.

There were three individuals at the scene, with two swimming in the water, when they began to struggle, according to a news release.

Investigators say one victim who was swimming was pulled from the water, and taken by medics to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

CMPD says names of the victims have not been released, and detectives continue to investigate further.