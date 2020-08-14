Dolly Parton Shows Her Support For Black Lives Matter Movement

Country music legend Dolly Parton has gone viral for her response to the Black Lives Matter movement. The 74-year-old told Billboard during an interview, “Of course Black lives matter. Do we think our little white asses are the only ones that matter? No!”

Parton is known for being vocal about showing love and compassion to others. She thinks it’s important for people to look past things like political beliefs, the color of someone’s skin, and sexual orientation. She is a big supporter of the LGBTQ community.

Parton recently changed the name of her Civil War-themed dinner show “Dixie Stampede” because she realized the word “Dixie” was offensive to some people.