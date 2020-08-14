Edge On The Clock: Retail Shopping Numbers Back To Pre-Pandemic Levels

There’s no end to the pandemic in sight but Americans are back to shopping like regular. A new commerce department report says U.S. retail sales have risen 1.2% after slumping to a seven-year low in April, meaning retail sales have bounced back to their pre-pandemic levels in just a few months.

Plus, in his first major live event in over a decade, Magician David Blaine is preparing to float across the Hudson River while holding onto a bunch a helium balloons.

And, Michael Jordan’s Nike One’s have been auctioned off for a record-breaking $615,000. The shoes not only include the basketball icon’s signature, but also a shard of glass from the broken backboard during the Italian exhibition game.