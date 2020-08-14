Hot in Hollywood: JoJo Filling in For Chris Harrison on ‘The Bachelor and ‘The Voice’ is Put on Pause
The Most Talked About Celeb and Entertainment Stories...This is Hot in Hollywood!
CHARLOTTE, NC– Longtime host of The Bachelor, Chris Harrison is having to take two weeks off to quarantine after he dropped his son off at college. In his absence, former bachelorette JoJo Fletcher will fill-in. Plus, production for the upcoming 19th season of The Voice is on pause because it won’t be ready in time for its scheduled premiere date.