Salisbury Police: 28-Year-Old Man Charged After Shooting His Father, Leaving Him In Critical Condition

The Latest (8/14/20):

Salisbury Police say a 28-year-old man has been charged after he shot his father Thursday leaving him in critical condition.

According to police, the incident began with the father, 61-year-old Barron Scott Monroe, and his son, Eugene Alexander Monroe, arguing. The altercation became physical when the son pulled out a handgun and shot his father.

The father is at Baptist Hospital in stable yet critical condition, according to officials.

Eugene Monroe has been placed in the Rowan County Jail under a $100,000 bond and charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury With Intent to Kill, police say.

Original Story (8/13/20):

SALISBURY, N.C. — The Salisbury Police Department is investigating a late Thursday morning shooting that left one victim seriously injured after a domestic dispute.

The shooting happened on Celebration Drive, off of Old Concord Road, in Salisbury.

According to police, after an initial investigation the incident is suggested to be an altercation between a father and son.

One individual has been taken to Wake Forest Baptist Health Hospital and currently listed in critical condition, police. No names have been released at this time.

This is an on-going investigation.